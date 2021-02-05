10 dead, one missing after fishing boat overturns in east China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten people were found dead, one remains missing and three survived after a fishing boat capsized on a lake in east China's Anhui Province, the local government said Friday, Xinhua reports.

The fatal accident happened on Thursday night or early Friday morning on Bohu Lake, where the fishing boat carrying 14 villagers from Susong County overturned, said the emergency response office of the county government.

Three of them managed to swim ashore, while ten were found dead by rescuers as of 8 p.m. Friday. Search and investigations are underway.

News.Az

