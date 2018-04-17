10 ECO member-states express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegation of Azerbaijan took part at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on April 17, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az. The Azerbaijani delegation was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev.

Within the visit Deputy Minsiter Mammad-Guliyev has had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirocaddin Aslov. In an amicable atmosphere the sides noting traditional partnership ties between our countries had broad discussion on development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other spheres.

Speaking at the ECO Ministerial, Deputy Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said that Azerbaijan is engaged in active cooperation within the framework of the OIC and supports development of comprehensive cooperation amongmember states, put forward a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening practical cooperation and promoting regional transport corridor projects. He also briefed about Azerbaijan’s political, economic stability, as well as fundamental reforms implemented in our country.

As a result of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Dushanbe Communiqué was adopted. İn the communique the Ministers expressed concern about the unresolved conflicts in the ECO Region, incluiding Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, which hinder the economic growth and realization of full economic potential of the Region and impede the development of economic cooperation on regional as well as broader level, and stress the importance of making increased efforts for the earliest resolution of these conflicts based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular the principles of respect to soverignty and territorial integrity.

The document also underlined the importance of large-scale regional transport and energy projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the North-South transport corridor, as well as the Baku-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline, the expanded Baku-Erzurum Gas Pipeline, the Iran- Azerbaijan-Russia electricity transmission line.

