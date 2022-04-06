10 million Ukrainians have left their homes: Foreign Ministry
As many as 10 million Ukrainians have left their homes since the beginning of the war, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
“10 million Ukrainians have fled and left their homes since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion seeking shelter in other cities of Ukraine or abroad,” the ministry tweeted.