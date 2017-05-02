10 soldiers killed in Daesh attack in W. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 Iraqi soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a Daesh attack on a military headquarters in western Iraq, according to an army officer.

Daesh militants attacked the headquarters in Sakkar district, east of Rutba city, with heavy and light weapons, triggering clashes with Iraqi forces, Colonel Walid al-Duleimi said.

"Ten soldiers were killed and six others injured in the attack," he told Anadolu Agency.

According to al-Duleimi, seven Daesh militants were killed and several others injured in the assault.

"Other attackers fled into the desert after sustaining heavy losses," he said.

Tuesday's attack comes amid an ongoing Iraqi offensive to dislodge Daesh terrorist group from western Mosul, their last bastion in northern Iraq.

