100th anniversary of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University to be marked - ORDER

100th anniversary of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University to be marked - ORDER

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to mark the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASUOI), APA reports.

According to the Order, the Ministry of Education Ministers is due to work out and implement a plan of events on the 100th anniversary of ASUOI.

The Cabinet of Ministers is charged to solve the issues arising from this order.

It should be noted that the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University will be in November 2020.

News.Az

News.Az