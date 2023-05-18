100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev marked in Hague

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands has arranged a solemn event to mark the 100th anniversary of Great Leader, the founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The event brought together representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the Netherlands, senators, historians, researchers, as well as members of local and Azerbaijani communities.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional services to the Motherland and the people of Azerbaijan. He noted that Heydar Aliyev managed to rescue Azerbaijan in the times of uncertainty and revive the country in a short span of time.

Mustafayev said that the strategy laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that thanks to the determination of Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and valiant Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan liberated its territories in the 44-day Patriotic War, ensuring its territorial integrity.

The event participants then watched a documentary as well as viewed a photo exhibition highlighting the life and political activity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

