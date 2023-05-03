100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev marked in Pakistan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan organized an exhibition and a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov, Pakistani Federal Minister for Defense Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sawal Nazir, senators, foreign ambassadors, businessmen, representatives of the Pakistani public and journalists, the embassy told News.Az.

The exhibition featured photos depicting different periods of the rich life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as his official visit to Pakistan.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov said that 10 May 2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. The diplomat stressed that the history of modern Azerbaijan and its development are associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

He emphasized that Heydar Aliyev’s professional activity resulted in the achievement of great successes in economic, industrial, agricultural, educational, cultural and other important fields in the country.

Ambassador Farhadov recalled that after Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, the country was on the verge of a civil war and the loss of independence, as well as the deepening of political and economic decline. He noted that in this difficult period, Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993 at the insistence of the Azerbaijani people, and thanks to the national leader’s visionary and wise policy, Azerbaijan managed to overcome the danger of civil war, recession, and collapse and embarked on the path of revival.

As for Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, Ambassador Farhadov pointed out that the foundation for the development of relations between the two countries was laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The diplomat said Heydar Aliyev had always attached great importance to Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations.

The event also featured the screening of a video highlighting different periods of the life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Later on, mugham singer Almakhanim Ahmadli gave an interesting concert. The singer was accompanied by tar performer Masim Islamov and kamancha performer Elvin Novruzov.

