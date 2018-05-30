100th jubilee of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic celebrated in Argentina

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 100th jubilee of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been celebrated in Argentina.

The reception held in Buenos Aires on the occasion of the 100th jubilee of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was attended by representatives of the Argentinean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, diplomatic corps accredited in the country, as well as scholars, academicians, representatives of business circles, mass media and Argentine public, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Rashad Aslanov said that the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, the Republic of Azerbaijan, was the triumph of the ancient and rich statehood traditions of Azerbaijan and quoted the national leader Heydar Aliyev as saying that the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic is a national treasure of our people and a bright page of our history.

Aslanov further noted that throughout 23 months of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic which contributed to the formation of economic, intellectual and cultural potential of Azerbaijan, the leading state structures were organized, the government was formed, the first national parliament of Azerbaijan started its activity, the state language was proclaimed, the country's borders were defined, the flag, the anthem and the emblem were created, the national army was established, the first university in the country was founded. Aslanov particularly emphasized that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was the first democratic republic in the Islamic world granting women the right to vote a hundred years ago.

Aslanov said that the way of development of independent Republic of Azerbaijan, the successor of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, was laid by National Leader Heydar and is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Referring to the achievements of independent Azerbaijan in the international arena, Aslanov said that Azerbaijan is the initiator and participant of large-scale regional and global energy and infrastructure projects and added that the transformation of oil into human capital is one of the key directions of the rapid economic development. He also noted that Baku bids for hosting EXPO-2025.

Aslanov said that Azerbaijan is situated at the crossroads of the East and West and that the traditions of tolerance of our country have become a symbol of stability, development and progress.

Noting that in the first years of independence, besides the socio-economic problems, Azerbaijan faced the aggression of neighboring Armenia, he added that about twenty percent of our lands were occupied and about one million Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their native lands. He also noted that Armenia still ignores the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict, as well as the calls of other international organizations.

Noting that 2018 is also remarkable for the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina, Aslanov spoke about the history of bilateral relations and the prospects for cooperation.

In the art part of the event, Azerbaijani folk and composer songs performed by Argentine musicians as well as national dances performed by Azerbaijani dancers were presented to the event participants.

News.Az

