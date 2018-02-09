1,028 militants ‘neutralized’ in Turkey’s Afrin operation: Turkish military

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 1,028 People’s Protection Units (YPG) militants have been “neutralized” since the beginning of Turkey’s “Operation Olive Branch” in Syria’s Afrin, the

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in their statements to imply the militants in question either surrendered or were killed or captured, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the military said the Turkish Armed Forces had “neutralized” 29 YPG militants in airstrikes that were carried out overnight on Feb. 7.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched “Operation Olive Branch” to clear YPG militants from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

