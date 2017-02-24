108 kilograms of heroin seized from bus in south Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police say 4 suspects detained after heroin, contraband cigarettes found hidden in auxiliary seat of bus in Adana.

Four suspects have been detained after more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin were seized from a passenger bus in Turkey's southern Adana province early Friday, according to a police official, according to Anadolu Agency.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said police and Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Department teams acted on a tip-off to stop the vehicle, which had departed from eastern Van province.

The 108 kilograms of heroin, as well as 120 cartons of contraband cigarettes, were found in packets in a hidden compartment in the lower part of an auxiliary seat.

News.Az

