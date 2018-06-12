10th anniversary of "Baku process" celebrated in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10-year anniversary of the "Baku process" has been celebrated in Paris, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in France and the Permanent Mission to UNESCO.

The audience was informed about the "Baku process", and it was noted that this platform was put forward by the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2008 to carry out more specific activities in the field of dialogue between cultures and religions, AzVision reports.

