10th Global Baku Forum: First panel session features discussions on building resilience in divided world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” continues its work by panel sessions.

The first panel session on the theme "Building Resilience In A Divided World: Its Impact On World Peace" was held as part of the forum, News.Az reports.

The session moderated by Jaffar Hasnain, a TRT World Presenter and Correspondent, was joined by Latvian President Egils Levits, Iveta Radicova, former Prime Minister of Slovakia (2010-2012), Kjell Magne Bondevik, Prime Minister of Norway (1997-2000, 2001-2005), Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights center, Micheline Calmy-Rey, former President of the Swiss Confederation (2007-2011), Viktor Yushchenko, former President of Ukraine (2005-2010), and Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President of Latvia (1999-2007).

Latvian President Egils Levits said in his speech that the main issue for states and individuals is security.

“As an example of threats coming from abroad, conflicts occurring in the world, we can point to the Russia-Ukraine war in particular. It is the first time that our international event reacted to this war. We must not allow wars to arise in the world. Conflicts in the world have changed the plans of many countries,” President Levits said.

Speaking at the panel session, Kjell Magne Bondevik, former Norwegian Prime Minister, stressed that the UN Security Council mechanism is outdated.

The former PM noted that the global security architecture created after the end of World War II does not meet modern requirements.

Bondevik also added that the privileged position of the permanent members of the UN Security Council complicates the process of reforming the structure.

News.Az