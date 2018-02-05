11 April declared non-working in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

11 April will be a non-working day in Azerbaijan due to the early presidential elections.

Report informs that April 11 will be Wednesday.

Notably, in accordance with the Article 105-1 (Voting Day) of the Labor Code, the voting day is considered a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on the announcement of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan. The order was issued pursuant to Article 101.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was signed in accordance with Article 179 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to schedule the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan for April 11, 2018 and ensure that the voting will be held in accordance with the Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

