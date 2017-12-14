11 Daesh suspects arrested in central Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraqi nationals have been held in simultaneous operations in Konya province.

Eleven foreign nationals who are suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group were arrested in Turkey's central province of Konya on Thursday, according to security officials, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Iraqi nationals were rounded up during simultaneous anti-terror operations launched across the province, a security source said on condition of anonymity.

The suspects were brought to a police station for further inquiry, the source added.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed brutal attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

