11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in occupied Azerbaijani territories

In the past 24 hours, 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to the Armenian media.

Thus, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 228.

Some 121 people are currently being quarantined in Nagorno-Karabakh. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded yet.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

