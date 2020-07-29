11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in occupied Azerbaijani territories
- 29 Jul 2020 13:30
- 22 Aug 2025 00:56
- 150712
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/11-new-covid-19-cases-confirmed-in-occupied-azerbaijani-territories Copied
In the past 24 hours, 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to the Armenian media.
Thus, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 228.
Some 121 people are currently being quarantined in Nagorno-Karabakh. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded yet.