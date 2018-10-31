11 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey, N. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military conducts air operations in southeastern Sirnak, northern Iraq's Gara, Zap, Metina areas on Oct. 30-31

A total of 11 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq over the last two days, Turkish military said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said the armed forces conducted airstrikes in rural area of southeastern Sirnak province and northern Iraq's Gara, Zap and Metina areas on Oct. 30-31.

The airstrikes also destroyed shelters and ammunitions depots belonging to the terror group, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

