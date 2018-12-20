110th anniversary of Azerbaijani opera celebrated in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the Azerbaijani opera was held in the Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois church in Paris. It was held with the support of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France (FADA), AZERTAC reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, FADA President Jean-Francois Mancel, Deputy Mayor of the 1st arrondissement of Paris, French journalists, artists, cultural workers and others took part in the event.

Rahman Mustafayev told the guests about the history of the first Azerbaijani opera in the Muslim East, the first parliament in the Muslim East founded in the Azerbaijani democratic state, where the women received equal suffrage right to elect and be elected for the first time in the Muslim East.

The FADA president noted that the magnificent building of the Azerbaijan Opera has a symbolic value and reflects the current development of Azerbaijan. In addition, he stressed that Azerbaijan, being the cradle of the first opera in the Muslim East, is at the forefront of development, both in terms of development and in terms of progressive ideas in the region.

Azerbaijani opera music was performed by Timur Abdikiev (bass), Irina Kopilova (soprano), Regina Rustamova (mezzo-soprano) and Saida Zulfugarova (piano) at the concert.

