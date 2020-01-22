112 int'l observers to monitor Azerbaijani parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 112 international observers have passed accreditation in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting in Baku, secki-2020.az reports.

“The accreditation of observers is underway and their number will grow,” the chairman said.

Panahov said that the chairmen of the central election commissions of Turkey, Belarus, Moldova and others will personally observe the election process.

“The number of local observers reached 30,231,” the chairman said. “Some 1,012 of them have been registered in the CEC, while the rest in the district election commissions,” he added.

News.Az

