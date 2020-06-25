114-year-old Ethiopian 'recovers from coronavirus'

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 114-year-old Ethiopian man has recovered from coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by Dr Yared Agidew, who runs the hospital in the capital, Addis Ababa, where the man was being treated, BBC reports.

People over the age of 80 are considered to be most vulnerable if they catch the virus.

He “is fully recovered,” Dr Yared said in his post in Amharic. “He is now in good health.

Ethiopia has recorded nearly 5,000 cases of the virus and 75 deaths.

News.Az