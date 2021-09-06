11th Beijing International Film Festival to open on Sept. 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th Beijing International Film Festival is set to run from Sept. 21 to 29, with nearly 300 films to be screened, according to the organizers.

Guests invited to attend the red-carpet opening ceremony at Yanqi Lake in Huairou District will be transported by the suburban railway, passing through some beautiful scenery in northeastern Beijing.

Meanwhile, guests from overseas will attend and interact online due to COVID-19 control and prevention restrictions.

Online streaming platform iQiyi will initiate a cloud film festival to allow audiences to enjoy films online.

