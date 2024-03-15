11th Global Baku Forum continues with panel sessions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The XI Global Baku Forum themed "Fixing the Fractured World" continues the second day of work with panel sessions, News.Az reports.

This day's program will include four panel talks on the topics "From Good Words to Good Deeds: What Goals Can Be Set for COP29?", "Financing Our Survival: Climate Justice", "Health for All", and "The Role of Regional Military and Economic Units".



Along with the panel sessions, the 78th President of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are set to address the forum participants.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

