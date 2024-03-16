11th Global Baku Forum hosts panel on “Regional Perspectives: EU and its Neighbors”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The eighth panel session of the 11th Global Baku Forum, focusing on the theme “Regional Perspectives: EU and its Neighbors”, was conducted, News.az reports.

Moderated by Borut Pahor, the former President of Slovenia, the session featured speakers such as President of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council Wolfgang Ischinger, Former Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Former President of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov, former Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, Former President of Croatia Ivo Josipović, Secretary General of the Permanent International Secretariat (PERMIS) of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu and former Prime Minister of Albania Ilir Meta. They addressed issues related to EU membership, integration, wars and conflicts, among other topics.

The panel session concluded with discussions on these subjects.

