11th plenary meeting of TURKPA to be held

Cholpon-Ata will host TURKPA Eleventh Plenary Session On 23-34 June 2022, TURKPA Eleventh Plenary Session entitled “Parliamentary Diplomacy- the Basis of Trust and Partnership” will take place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic, News.az reports.

The event will bring together the heads of member parliaments, as well as parliamentary delegations of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, representatives of observer organizations, Turkic cooperation institutions, and academic and educational circles.

During the Eleventh Plenary Session, it is expected to take the decision on changing the name of the Organization and adoption of the documents of permanent commissions and a model Law.

