11th Professional Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game held - PHOTOS

On December 27, 2017, 20 Azerbaijani universities competed for the 11th Professional cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game organized by the Azerbaijan Free Trade U

Beside Baku, the competition involved universities from Mingachevir, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit and Absheron.

Like in the previous 10 tournaments, the chief editor of the questionnaire consisting of 36 questions and the host of the game was Vugar Zeynalov, the president of Baku Brain Games Club "Turan".

By the end of the three rounds through tense fight the Baku Engineering University (BMU) won the 11th Professional Cup, ahead of its competitors with 23 correct answers. Azerbaijan State Economic University (ADIU) was second with 21 correct answers and the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University (ADNSU) came third with 20 correct answers.

