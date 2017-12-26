12 Daesh suspects arrested in southern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces arrested 12 people Tuesday with suspected links to the Daesh terror group during anti-terror operations in a southern province of Turkey.

Anti-terror police carried out simultaneous raids on several addresses in Adana, a police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, according to Anadolu Agency.

Twelve suspects, including two Syrians, were arrested during the operations.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

News.Az

