12 dead, 13 injured in coal mine accident in China's Heilongjiang

A coal mine accident has left 12 dead and 13 others injured in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to citing local authorities, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The accident, which involved a coal wagon, took place at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Kunyuan coal mine in Hengshan District, Jixi, according to the information office of the district government.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

News.Az