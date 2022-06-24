12 killed as torrential rains lash Pakistan's Balochistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve people were killed and scores of others injured when torrential rains lashed Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, the provincial disaster management authority said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The killed included eight women and a kid who belonged to different districts in the province, and died in separate incidents of flash floods and roof collapse, the authority said on Thursday.

The incidents were triggered off by a spell of pre-monsoon in the county which affected life activities in almost all provinces of the country.

The rains also perished 366 livestock apart from destroying standing crops of tomatoes, potatoes, and other vegetables in parts of the province.

