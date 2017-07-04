12 killed as two armed groups clash in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed clash between the two groups killed 12 people including an eight year old girl and has left 15 others including children wounded.

The clash between Bhatani and Saad Khanani tribes that took place in the limits of Faizu Bangla police station Shikarpur was a result of long enmity between over a land dispute, according to AzVision.

Police were unable to reach the site of the incident on time due to its extremely remote location and lack of direct routes leading to the area.

Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the deadly clash, seeking a report from DIG Larkana.

