12 killed in California bar shooting: police

A gunman killed 12 people, including a deputy sheriff, when he opened fire in a bar in Southern California on Wednesday night, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The suspected gunman was also shot dead by police, he said. Many other people were wounded in the attack in Thousand Oaks, a Los Angeles suburb.

