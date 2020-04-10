12 novel coronavirus patients die in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 12 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, have died in Moscow, three of them were younger than 45 years, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Friday, TASS reported.

"A total of 12 patients, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, have died in Moscow. The deceased are aged between 33 and 87 years. Three of the deceased were younger than 45 years," the statement says.

The latest fatalities bring the overall novel coronavirus death toll in Moscow to 50.

According to the statement, two patients aged 39 and 42 had pre-existing heart diseases and suffered from acute cardiac and liver decompensation. The 33-year-old patient was not hospitalized and sought no medical assistance.

As of April 9, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

News.Az

