12 people detained in Turkey for attempting to sell tomb with skeleton

12 people detained in Turkey for attempting to sell tomb with skeleton

+ ↺ − 16 px

They tried to sell a tomb for $4 million.

Police detained 12 people in the province of Eskişehir in central Turkey who tried to sell a tomb of the Byzantine period with skeleton inside for $ 4 million, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the information, employees of police department on struggle against contraband pretended to be a potential buyers have detained the finder of "black archeologists" red-handed.

The tomb was removed from the ground and sent for exploration to local archaeological museum.

News.Az

News.Az