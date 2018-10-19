12 people get poisoned in Iranian vessel sailing to Baku, 3 die

+ ↺ − 16 px

The incident occurred at a distance of 21 miles from the island of Pirallahi, in the central part of the Caspian Sea

Some 12 crew members of the Nazmehr dry cargo ship, owned by Iran, sailing on the Aktau-Baku route, got poisoned, the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Parviz Abubakirov told Trend Oct. 19.

Presumably, the cause of the poisoning was a chemical applied to the grain that was transported by the ship, he said.

He noted that three people died from poisoning before the arrival of a medical team, and seven were placed in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center #1. The captain of the vessel refused hospitalization.

The head physician of the medical center Adalat Dadashov told Trend on Oct. 19 that eight crew members are being treated at the medical center.

He noted that the state of four of them is assessed as moderately severe.

“These people were poisoned by a chemical applied to the grain that was transported by the vessel. Their condition is already improving,” Dadashov said.

A massive poisoning occurred among the crew members of the vessel sailing from Aktau to Baku.

At 03:00, a border patrol vessel approached the Nazmehr cargo ship, taking on board seven severely injured crew members. First aid was provided to them on the vessel, after which the patrol vessel headed for the Absheron port. Doctors were called to provide emergency medical aid. Before their arrival, three members of the Nazmehr crew died.

