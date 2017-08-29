12 state objects put up for privatization in Azerbaijan

The next auction for the privatization of state objects has been held in Azerbaijan today.

The State Committee for Property Affairs reports that 1 small state enterprise, 10 unused non-residential areas and 1 vehicle were put up for auction, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"All facilities are located in Baku," the report says.

