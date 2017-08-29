Yandex metrika counter

12 state objects put up for privatization in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
12 state objects put up for privatization in Azerbaijan

The next auction for the privatization of state objects has been held in Azerbaijan today.

The State Committee for Property Affairs reports that 1 small state enterprise, 10 unused non-residential areas and 1 vehicle were put up for auction, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"All facilities are located in Baku," the report says.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      