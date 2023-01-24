12 vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers pass freely through Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance.

On Tuesday, conditions were created for the unimpeded passage of 12 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers through the protest area. The vehicles were moving from Khankandi towards Lachin.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 44th straight day.

News.Az