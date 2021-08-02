122 massive fires in Turkey under control: top official

122 massive fires in Turkey under control: top official

122 massive fires in Turkey under control: top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 122 wildfires out of 129 in Turkey have been brought under control, the country's communications director said early Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Of the 129 fires in 35 provinces, 122 have been contained," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

He added that all the means of the state have been mobilized to combat the blazes, which have been plaguing the country since Wednesday.

Efforts to contain the other seven are ongoing.

Blazes broke out in at least 35 provinces, including several on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, killing at least eight people.

As many as 271 other people have been affected, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkish authorities are maintaining tireless efforts to put out the fires through both aerial and ground operations. Firefighters, including a group of 100 Azerbaijani firemen, are at work along with locals.

News.Az