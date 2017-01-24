122.5mln AZN needed for labor pensions indexation in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov said Jan. 24 that 122.5 million manats are needed for the indexation of insure

Muslumov noted that 10.21 million manats are needed for these measures every month, Azvision.az informs.

The minister stated that 127 million manats of the state budget for 2017 are meant for the indexation of labor pensions’ insured part.

The indexation of labor pensions will be carried out in line with the inflation level of 2016, which stood at 12.4 percent.

