12500 volunteers registered for Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 100 days.

Report informs that 300 volunteers have convened in Baku Cristal Hall to hold flash-mob entitled “100 days to Games”.

‘Baku-2017’ corporate director Elchin Safarov told elite sportsmen of Islamic countries will compete in 24 fields of 20 sport types during 10 days of Games.

He told that 12 500 candidates from organizations and universities have been registered to support Games.

Notably, Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on 12-22 May, 2017.

News.Az

News.Az