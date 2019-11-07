12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue wrapped up in Baku.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational and other fields were discussed, as well as the main activities for the fulfillment of the forthcoming tasks were identified and action plan for 2020 was agreed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the Turkish General Staff.

The same-format next meeting is planned to be held in Turkey next year.

