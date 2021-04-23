13 COVID patients killed in hospital fire in western India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 COVID-19 patients have been killed after a fire broke out at a private hospital near India's financial capital Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, hospital officials said, Xinhua reports.

There were altogether 90 patients when the fire took place in the hospital, which is located at Virar, about 74 km north of Mumbai, at about 03:15 a.m. local time.

The surviving patients have been shifted to a nearby healthcare facility.

The fire, preceded by an explosion in the air-conditioner unit of the intensive care unit of the hospital, was extinguished by 5:30 a.m. local time, according to a disaster management official.

News.Az