13 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

Thirteen Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said Tuesday.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question were either killed, captured or surrounded, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said that its armed forces also hit 107 Daesh positions in northern Syria on the 154th day of the operation.

Turkish jets hit nine Daesh targets in the Al-Bab region, the military added.

Coalition forces also conducted five airstrikes against Daesh targets, destroying an ammunition support vehicle, two mortars and a building, the statement added.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to tighten border security, eliminate the terror threat along Turkish borders, and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army is backed by Turkish artillery and jets as a part of the operation.

