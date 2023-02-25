Yandex metrika counter

13 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan's eastern province

At least 13 people were killed and over 20 others injured in a road accident in east Pakistan's Punjab province on early Saturday morning, said a police official, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal told local media that the incident took place at the superhighway M-5 near the Rukanpur area of the province's Rahim Yar Khan district.

A passenger van overturned on the superhighway due to a tire burst but another speeding passenger coach and a jeep rammed into it, killing 13 people on the spot, said the official.

Rescue teams and patrolling police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Hospital officials feared that the death toll might rise further because several of the injured were in critical condition.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

