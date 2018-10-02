13 killed in suicide attack in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suicide attack on an election campaign headquarters in eastern Afghanistan killed 13 people, IRNA cited Afghan local sources as saying on Tuesday.

The suicide bomber attacked the crowd at a parliamentary election headquarters in a region in the province of Nangarhar, bordering Pakistan, local media reported.

The Nangarhar governor's spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani said that some 30 people were also injured in the incident, increasing the probability of death toll rise.

No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

This was the first attack on election headquarters since the beginning of the campaign on September 28. The campaign will run for 20 days.

Earlier five parliamentary candidates had been attacked and killed by unidentified individuals in various provinces of Afghanistan.

After a three-year delay, the 17th Afghan parliamentary election is scheduled for October 20.

News.Az