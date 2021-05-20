13 killed, over 30 injured in S. Pakistan bus crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 13 people were killed and over 30 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle in Sukkur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province in the wee hours of Thursday morning, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

The bus was on its way to the country's southern port city of Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, from Multan city of the eastern Punjab province, Senior Superintendent of Police in Sukkur Irfan Samo told the media.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and some local media reports quoted sources as saying that the bus driver lost control over the over-speeding vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Rohri area of the district and the medical superintendent of the hospital Pervaiz Akhtar told the media that six people died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital or in the hospital.

Akhtar added that six of the injured are in critical condition and the hospital is providing the best possible medical treatment to them. Some of them will be shifted to other hospitals of the district.

Local reports said all of the killed and injured came from Multan and were on their way back to work in Karachi after spending the Eid al-Fitr holiday at home.

