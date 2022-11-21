1.3 million people die in road accidents every year: UN chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 1.3 million people worldwide die in road accidents every year, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The UN chief noted that the number of those injured in road accidents every year is about 50 million.

“1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, and 50 million more are injured. This is the leading cause of death for children & young people. We must make roads safer and save lives around the world,” Guterres said.

