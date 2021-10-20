13 said killed in bomb attack on military vehicle in Damascus

Over a dozen people were killed in a bomb attack on a military vehicle in the Syrian capital Damascus, under the control of the Assad regime, local media claimed on Wednesday.

Assad regime news agency SANA reported that 13 people were killed and three others were injured in the attack, which was carried out with two explosives.



Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.

