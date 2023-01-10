13,000 families of martyrs and those disabled in war have benefited from state support: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Last year, important steps were taken to support families of martyrs and those disabled in the war, as 1,500 families from this category were provided with apartments by the state. In 2021, a total of 3,000 apartments were handed out. At least 1,500 apartments will be provided this year. So all the people from this category who are still in line will be given apartments by the state,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“For information, I can say that 13,000 families have benefited from these opportunities so far. This is our innovation among countries that have experienced war, if it is possible to say so. Because in many countries there is no such practice. Why are we doing this? Because this is our moral duty to those families, and we are trying to fulfill this duty to the best of our abilities,” the head of state underlined.

