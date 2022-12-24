13th day: Peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on Lachin road continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the 13th straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

The protesters chant "Put an end to eco-terror!" and "Put an end to environmental crimes!" slogans.

They demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az