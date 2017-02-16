1,446 foreigners deported from Azerbaijan in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

49,107 applications by foreigners upon registration on place of stay were received during the last month.

During January this year, 1,667 cases concerning infringement of requirements of administrative legislation by foreigners and stateless persons without observing rules of stay, temporary and permanent residence in the Republic of Azerbaijan were revealed, the State Migration Service told APA.

Lost documents of 17 foreigners for temporary or permanent residence were replaced with new ones. Residence of 204 people in the country was legalized. Decisions were made on 1,121 foreigners to leave the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 48 hours and on 325 foreigners to be removed in administrative order from the country.



In total during the last month, 6,902 applications on extension of temporary staying period, granting temporary and permanent residence permissions, adoption, revocation and restoration of citizenship, as well as determination of citizenship and refugee status, issuing work permits for carrying out labor activity and extending period of existing work permits were received from foreigners and stateless persons by the State Migration Service. Each application was investigated in accordance with legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant decisions were made.



In January, the State Migration Service held six public awareness events in various districts of the country.

