146 terrorists 'neutralized' in Burkina Faso

Security forces in Burkina Faso have "neutralized" 146 terrorists in land and air operations in the country’s northwest.

In a statement, the military said Monday that armed forces conducted operations in the Boucle du Mouhoun region in response to an attack by terrorists Sunday that killed 14 civilians, Anadolu Agency reports.

The General Staff announced that the operations will continue until the country’s lands and the lives of its citizens are secured.

Burkina Faso has been threatened by terrorist attacks since 2015.

On Dec. 27, a terrorist attack on security forces in Sourou State in northwestern Burkina Faso left 10 gendarmes dead.

Following the incident, a state of emergency was declared in seven of the country’s 13 administrative regions.

News.Az

