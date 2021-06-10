14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition opens in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro 2021) and the 26th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan 2021) opened at the Baku Expo Center on June 10, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture said.

The first exhibition, held in a traditional format after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was organized in full accordance with the requirements of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers due to the quarantine regime.

News.Az